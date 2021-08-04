iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831,279 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 43,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

