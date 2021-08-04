DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $26.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

