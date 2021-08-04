LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,787 shares of company stock worth $7,161,923. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 537.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

