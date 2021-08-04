Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $69.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

Several research firms have commented on TCNNF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

