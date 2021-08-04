24,852 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 135,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 175,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 108,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

