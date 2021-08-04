Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 89.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,369 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

