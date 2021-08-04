Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,868 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,334 shares of company stock worth $76,272,993. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of -353.25 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

