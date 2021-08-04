Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $155.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.08.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

UHS opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

