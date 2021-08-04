State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

