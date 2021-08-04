Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. CSX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,966 shares of company stock worth $8,768,341. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.