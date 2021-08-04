900 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

