Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $98.75

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE DAVA opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

