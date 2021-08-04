First United Bank Trust Sells 166 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

