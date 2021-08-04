First United Bank Trust Acquires 715 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

