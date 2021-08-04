Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €179.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €173.55 ($204.18) on Friday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

