First United Bank Trust Has $345,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

