Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

KLDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 217,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

