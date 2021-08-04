MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

