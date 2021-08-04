Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

