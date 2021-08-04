Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $12.40 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

