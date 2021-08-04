Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $287.26

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

