TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TimkenSteel by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

