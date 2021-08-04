Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $13.06

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.