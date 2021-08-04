Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.