Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

