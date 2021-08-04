Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

