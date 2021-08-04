Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

Get Tiptree alerts:

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.