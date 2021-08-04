Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $228.05

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.05.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $134.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.