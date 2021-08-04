First United Bank Trust Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $351.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

