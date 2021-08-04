6,072 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 360,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rollins by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

