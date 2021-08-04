Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $95.96 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

