Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

