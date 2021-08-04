Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

