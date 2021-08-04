Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.48 and last traded at $67.48. Approximately 5,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 269,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

