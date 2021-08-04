Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.04

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

