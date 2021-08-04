Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SOI opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 222.51 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of £739.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
