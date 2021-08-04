Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SOI opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 222.51 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of £739.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

