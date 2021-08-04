Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 48822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 143,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $9,471,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

