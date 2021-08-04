IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.400 EPS.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

