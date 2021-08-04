Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.33

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.33 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 10470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVDNY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

