Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $32.63

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

DEI stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

