Canaccord Genuity Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $100.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

SPT stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

