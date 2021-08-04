Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Down 3.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.99. 1,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

