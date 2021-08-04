Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

