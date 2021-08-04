Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 280 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

