Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

KSU stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.34. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $170.42 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

