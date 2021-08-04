Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of UA opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

