Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.08.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
