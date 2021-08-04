Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

