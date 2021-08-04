Cowen Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $100.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.