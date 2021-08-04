Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Up 1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99). 443,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 283,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £250.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

