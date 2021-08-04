1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 271,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

