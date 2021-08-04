Comparing Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Missfresh alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Missfresh and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

Missfresh currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 184.52%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yunji $847.55 million 0.28 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -37.00

Missfresh has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Summary

Missfresh beats Yunji on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.